Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPZEF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of TPZEF opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

