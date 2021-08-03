Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TTP opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

