Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian decreased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 854,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE TPZ opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.