Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$44.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TOU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.31.

TOU opened at C$34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$13.28 and a 12 month high of C$36.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.84. The company has a market cap of C$10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at C$289,667,454.49.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

