Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 29,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 239,638 shares.The stock last traded at $29.51 and had previously closed at $29.32.

The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $224,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

