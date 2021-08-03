Traders Buy Large Volume of Altamira Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,772 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,146% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

NASDAQ:CYTO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. 11,957,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,861. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

