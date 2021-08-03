Traders Buy Large Volume of Altamira Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,772 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,146% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.
NASDAQ:CYTO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. 11,957,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,861. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile
