Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,360 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,330% compared to the typical volume of 235 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Immunovant by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Immunovant by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 629,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMVT opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $758.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

