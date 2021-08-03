Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,181 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,132% compared to the typical daily volume of 177 put options.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 1.26. Sogou has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sogou by 44.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 128,247 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the first quarter worth about $1,721,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth about $4,283,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sogou by 627.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 233,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the first quarter worth about $11,897,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sogou

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

