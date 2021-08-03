Transform Wealth LLC Buys 26,882 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $93.26 and a 12-month high of $159.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

