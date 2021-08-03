Transform Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 883,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,424,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New accounts for about 3.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 14.85% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. 43 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,718. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01.

