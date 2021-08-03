Transform Wealth LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,628 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $261,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,787 shares of company stock worth $21,669,787. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,840. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

