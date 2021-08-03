Transform Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 670.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 318,231 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.81. 110,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,724,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

