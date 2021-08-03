Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Critical Comparison

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -9.00% -3.51% -1.79% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Transocean has a beta of 3.67, meaning that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Transocean and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 3 5 0 0 1.63 HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Transocean presently has a consensus price target of $3.02, indicating a potential downside of 16.30%. HighPeak Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.53%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Transocean.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transocean and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $3.15 billion 0.71 -$567.00 million ($0.76) -4.75 HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 41.97 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Transocean on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated oil companies, government-owned or government-controlled oil companies, and other independent oil companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

