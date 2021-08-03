Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Transocean alerts:

In other Transocean news, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.