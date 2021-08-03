Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Down 13.3% in July

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 447,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 59,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,928. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $683.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 73,650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.