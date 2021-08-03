TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.21 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%.

NASDAQ:TA traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. 21,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.61 million, a PE ratio of 698.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.75.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

In related news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.