Treat DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $19,000.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,979.35 or 0.99928585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00846413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

