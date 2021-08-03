Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRVI opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.08.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.