Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.18. 73,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,760. Trex has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.