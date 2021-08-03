Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

NYSE:TREX traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $95.83. 69,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,760. Trex has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

