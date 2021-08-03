Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trican Well Service in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million.
Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.
