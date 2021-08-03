TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.870 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 target price for the company.

TriNet Group stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,660 shares of company stock worth $7,479,041. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

