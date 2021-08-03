Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.00

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.55), with a volume of 2030443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40 ($1.56).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

