Truist Securiti Weighs in on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LH. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Shares of LH opened at $297.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $299.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.41.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,444,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

