Trustmark Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $29.42 on Monday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $202,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $213,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

