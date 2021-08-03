Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

