Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Raven Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Raven Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

