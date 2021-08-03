Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 5,488 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $87,234,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,521,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $416,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,736 shares of company stock worth $34,475,956. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

NYSE:BILL opened at $207.05 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $211.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

