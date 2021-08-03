Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $406,000 Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 10.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CTS stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.23. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
About CTS
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
