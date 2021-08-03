Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $406,000 Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 10.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.23. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.