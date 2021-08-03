Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$7.50 Price Target for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.03. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$2.18 and a one year high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,453,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,721,816. Insiders have acquired 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,725 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.