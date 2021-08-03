Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,348. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $21.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 677,825 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,777,000 after buying an additional 571,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,244,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $23,781,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

