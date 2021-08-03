Twele Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,151,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

