Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden Sells 10,446 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $496,497.82.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,020,961. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 146.02 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

