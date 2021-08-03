UBS Group AG Acquires 2,330 Shares of ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) by 158.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Short Basic Materials were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short Basic Materials by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

SBM stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. ProShares Short Basic Materials has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25.

ProShares Short Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting stocks in order to gain inverse exposure to the Index.

