UBS Group AG Sells 1,316 Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.87% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWV opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in Japan.

