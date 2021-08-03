UBS Group AG Sells 3,960 Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Prudential Bancorp were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBIP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBIP stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBIP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Prudential Bancorp Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

