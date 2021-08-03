UBS Group AG Sells 4,693 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

VNTR opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $340.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.88. Venator Materials PLC has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

