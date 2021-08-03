UBS Group Reiterates “€4.35” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.30 ($3.88).

Shares of AF opened at €4.08 ($4.80) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.29. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

