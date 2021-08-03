UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,276. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.61. SSE has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.