UGI (UGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. UGI has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.90-3.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UGI has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

