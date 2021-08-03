Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

UCTT traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. 2,170,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,204. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $775,898 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

