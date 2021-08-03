Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.77. 766,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,638. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,218 shares of company stock valued at $320,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.