Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.85. Under Armour shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 44,466 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,385.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 126,521 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 523,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

