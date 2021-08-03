Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

NYSE:UAA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. 653,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,587. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.41.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.