Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.
NYSE:UAA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. 653,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,587. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.
Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.