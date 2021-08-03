Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNS. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of UNS traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.89. 54,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.98. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$5.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.88. The company has a market cap of C$673.53 million and a PE ratio of -21.34.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.