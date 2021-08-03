Unicly Mystic Axies Collection 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,468.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $2,468.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00100428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00142060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.02 or 1.00148507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00850363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Mystic Axies Collection directly using US dollars.

