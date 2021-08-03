UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UCG. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.57 ($13.61).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

