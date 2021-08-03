UniFarm (UFARM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29,754.00

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, UniFarm has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $29,754.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00141433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.93 or 1.00080560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00846566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UniFarm

