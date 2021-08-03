Unilever PLC (UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 8th

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5031 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Unilever has increased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

UL opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unilever stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

