Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of Unisys stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. 26,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,932. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.47. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.